Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,649.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $128,036.02 and approximately $6,649.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00199856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,169,161 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

