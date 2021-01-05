Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Zeepin has a market cap of $167,477.02 and $44,394.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

