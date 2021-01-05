Zebi Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,967.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $541,377.91 and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 786,796,955 coins and its circulating supply is 478,191,969 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

