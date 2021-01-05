ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Trading Up 0.1%

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 53,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 135,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

About ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL)

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

