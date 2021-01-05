ZB Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.18 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

