Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.86

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 8076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

