Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Buy

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

