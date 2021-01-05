Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

