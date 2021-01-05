Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,593. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

