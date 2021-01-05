Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Buy

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBNK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

