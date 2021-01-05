Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to “Hold”

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. 794,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,594,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 167.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 53.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,718,000 after acquiring an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

