Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.41. 49,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $785.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 939.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

