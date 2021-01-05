Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Hold

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 11.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

