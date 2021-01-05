Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable of late. The company has not provided the fourth-quarter financial guidance due to uncertainty associated with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, demand in the packaging segment will likely remain strong backed by e-commerce demand and rising requirement for meat, fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, medicine, and other consumer products owing to the coronavirus crisis. The company expects sequentially higher containerboard production volume during the current quarter amid robust packaging demand. Solid e-commerce demand will continue driving corrugated products demand in the ongoing quarter. Further, a solid balance sheet positions the company well to navigate through the troubled times.”

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $135.96. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $139.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.