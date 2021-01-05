Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Strong Sell

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its approved drugs like Krystexxa and Proscysbi. Pipeline and regulatory setbacks also weigh on shares. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Nevertheless, the approval of Tepezza has been a big boost for the company. The company is also increasing its investments in Tepezza to drive additional awareness of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and support the continued strong demand. Krystexxa also promises growth. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. Horizon is working on label expansion of drugs like Tepezza, Krystexxa, Actimmune, Procysbi and Ravicti. The label expansion of these drugs will further boost sales for the company. Strategic acquisitions have also strengthened the company’s pipeline.”

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

HZNP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $46,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,398,000 after acquiring an additional 526,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

