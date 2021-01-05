Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Sell

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 279,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,392. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

