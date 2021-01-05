Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of CNK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 6,222,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.