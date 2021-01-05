Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE CHX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 2,103,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.36.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $181,578,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $36,386,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $43,413,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

