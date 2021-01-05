Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.69 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $14,285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,726,979 shares of company stock worth $659,429,723 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock traded up $21.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,145. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.76.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

