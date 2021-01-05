Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $40.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.89 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $36.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $157.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.48 billion to $159.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.95 billion to $178.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

