Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

LOOP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of $383.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.20. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn purchased 10,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Loop Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

