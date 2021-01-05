Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $165.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.57 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $171.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $671.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.42 million to $672.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $661.83 million, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $663.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 338.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 159,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 116,344 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

