Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 239,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

