Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $39.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.30 million and the lowest is $38.83 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $42.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $151.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.74 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

