Zacks: Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of GEVO stock remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Friday. 765,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265,163. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

