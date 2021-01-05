Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

