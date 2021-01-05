Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $747.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.00 million and the lowest is $716.10 million. Crane reported sales of $837.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

CR opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crane by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.