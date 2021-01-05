Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce sales of $16.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $64.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

SIEN stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 419,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,714. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

