Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $530.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.90 million and the highest is $537.60 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,147. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,731.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

