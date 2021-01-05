Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $5.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,999 shares of company stock worth $65,859,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

