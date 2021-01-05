Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $97.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $417.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.61 million to $434.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $953.93 million, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 2,508,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.