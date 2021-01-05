Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce $543.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.26 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $533.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.32. 17,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.36. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

