Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 12,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The firm has a market cap of £16.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.69.

In other Yü Group PLC (YU.L) news, insider John Glasgow acquired 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £8,999.77 ($11,758.26).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

