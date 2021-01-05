YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) versus Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Head to Head Contrast

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Planet Group and YPF Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A YPF Sociedad Anónima 4 1 1 0 1.50

YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Given YPF Sociedad Anónima’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YPF Sociedad Anónima is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of YPF Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A YPF Sociedad Anónima -13.27% -4.01% -1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Planet Group and YPF Sociedad Anónima’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A YPF Sociedad Anónima $11.45 billion 0.16 -$705.27 million ($0.10) -45.20

Green Planet Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than YPF Sociedad Anónima.

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anónima beats Green Planet Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 127 oil and gas fields; 673 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,481 billion cubic feet of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,620 YPF-branded service stations; 24 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 4 offshore exploration permits, as well as 103 production concessions; and 35 crude oil treatment plants and 12 pumping plants. In addition, the company owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in sixteen power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 2,614 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

