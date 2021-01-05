Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.38. 6,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.82% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

