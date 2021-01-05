Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.34. Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$22.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) Company Profile (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

