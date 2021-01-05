Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 2,018,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,859,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

