Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,536. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

