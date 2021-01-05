xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $9,026.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,276,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,923,190 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

