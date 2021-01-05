Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Trading Up 5.5%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 5,724,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,136,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

