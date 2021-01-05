Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.73

Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.73 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.73.

WWLNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment. Its Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card loyalty, and digital retail services, as well as security and fraud risk management, merchant wallet, and data and analytics services.

