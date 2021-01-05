Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 8.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.42. 17,075,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,435,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 452,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

