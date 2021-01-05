Wing (WING) Hits Market Cap of $11.00 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Wing has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $1.03 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00038896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,334,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,856 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

