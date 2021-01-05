Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.85

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.62. The stock has a market cap of £308.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 319 ($4.17).

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

