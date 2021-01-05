Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.38

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.38 and traded as high as $33.67. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 4,851,068 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

