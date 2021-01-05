WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $386.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.90 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.94.

WEX traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.99. 3,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WEX by 33.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

