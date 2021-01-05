Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.97. 44,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MNP)
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.