Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (NYSE:MNP) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.97. 44,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 22,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 63.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.