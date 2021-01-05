Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

