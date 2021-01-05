Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. 19,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,381. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

