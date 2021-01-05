Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR):

12/30/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/28/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/21/2020 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/17/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/11/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/10/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/24/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/23/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/20/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $15.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.17. 31,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.96. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

